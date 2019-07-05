OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.9 update

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) OnePlus 7 Pro has got a new software update — OxygenOS 9.5.9 — that brings improvements in its camera, touch sensibility among others.

The company says that the new update would improve the photo quality of the 48-megapixel JPG images in the Pro Mode, and the auto-focus is now faster than before.

The OxygenOS 9.5.9 includes further improvement to the touch sensitivity of the display, optimized auto brightness setting, addition of assistive lighting for Face Unlock and the June security patch.

The update is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA) in an incremental manner, the company announced.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (3120×1440 pixels) resolution Fluid AMOLED curved display with no notches or punch holes.

The handset has a frosted glass finish at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera at the back.

It comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The three cameras include a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP sensor with a telephoto lens and 16MP sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The pop-up camera includes a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 which can offer 50 per cent charge in just 20 minutes.

–IANS

wh/pg/bg