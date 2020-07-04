OnePlus 8: Perfect sibling to 8 Pro, saves you Rs 13K too

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Its been some time since OnePlus released its latest flagship smartphones OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, and both devices have also received few software updates improving the experiences along with camera qualities.

After reviewing OnePlus 8 Pro which emerged as one of the best Android smartphones in India at the moment, it is time to see what OnePlus 8 (8GB RAM+128GB) has to offer.

The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant will set you back Rs 44,999 while the top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 49,999.

Colour options include Glacial Green, Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow.

In terms of design, the smartphone features the same design language like the OnePlus 8 Pro. It features a circular punch-hole camera cutout in the top-left corner of the screen.

The phone houses curves over each vertical edge, with a metal frame that runs around the circumference of the body.

The volume rocker is placed on left and on the right, power button and signature OnePlus notification slider sit neatly.

The buttons are easy to reach, and the alert slider is handy as always. The USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and main speaker are lined up on the bottom.

The main cameras are placed vertically at the back and the camera bump is more pronounced.

The OnePlus 8’s spacious 6.55-inch Fluid Display delivers a cinematic-viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate for seamless viewing.

The display is bright, sharp and vibrant.

It comes with the triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 16MP tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The phone supports 4K video recording at 30/ 60fps.

On the selfies part, there is the 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor at the front along with an f/2.45 lens.

Low-light performance was good, and the smartphone is capable of producing bright images using its dedicated night mode

The selfie camera also produces crisp selfies in daylight, but its performance drops when there is not sufficient light.

The OnePlus 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which helps deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity.

With up to 12GB of boosted RAM, OnePlus 8 users will be able to experience more powerful gaming and snappier multitasking. It also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage for one of the fastest storage speeds in the industry.

During the review, playing Fortnite at 90fps was excellent. Apart from Fortnite we also played few of the most popular games such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty. The device loaded all of them quickly and frame rates were smooth.

OxygenOS on the device pairs the seamless Android experience offered by OnePlus with more refined visuals and usability enhancements.

The new system features a host of updates, whether it’s system icons, dynamic wallpapers, or other powerful new features in Android 10.

OxygenOS features a “Dark Theme 2.0” tailored for OnePlus devices and optimized to be compatible with even more apps.

The smartphone boasts an upgraded 4300mAh battery and comes with Warp Charge 30T which the company claims to charge the battery quickly, taking it to 50 per cent in just about 22 minutes, and it charges almost just as fast even when using the phone.

With our usage, which consisted of playing PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp usage and streaming content, we were able to end our day with close to 40 per cent still left.

The OnePlus 8 has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is super quick at authentication. Face recognition is equally fast and works decently well in low light.

Conclusion: The price difference between 8 and 8 Pro for base model is around Rs 13,000. For a user with insufficient funds to go for 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 is a sturdy and safe option.

Use the savings to buy accessories like a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds and complete the family.

(Md Waquar Haider can be reached at waquar.h@ians.in)

–IANS

wh/na