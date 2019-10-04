OnePlus launches OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday completed the line-up for its flagship smartphone OnePlus 7T series with the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition.

The OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB and 256 GB) will cost Rs 53,999 while OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (12GB and 256GB) will be available for Rs 58,999.

The OnePlus 7T Pro will be available for open sale starting 12 p.m. on October 12 and OnePlus 7T McLaren edition will be available on open sale on November 5.

“The OnePlus 7T Pro combines the latest innovations with our signature features such as 90 Hz Fluid Display and a triple camera setup for the next level in fast and smooth experience,” said Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus.

“We’ve also teamed up again with McLaren to challenge the standards for a premium smartphone,” he added.

OnePlus pioneered the 90 Hz Fluid Display it returns on the OnePlus 7T Pro, with an edge-to-edge display for seamless browsing.

A powerful triple camera system on OnePlus 7T Pro creates the experience of an all-in-one photography studio.

“Our signature camera software, UltraShot, has been tuned to capture dramatic sunsets and breathtaking mountains, with striking backlit portraits, exceptional low-light performance, and more,” said the company.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, the device claims 15 per cent faster graphics rendering and faster processing speeds.

With 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 12GB RAM, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition pairs flagship hardware with refined software for blazing-fast performance

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition also touts the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform to save all your most valued apps, photos and music.

–IANS

na/vd