OnePlus smartphones users can now play PUBG at 90 fps

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) OnePlus has announced a partnership with PUBG Mobile to bring exclusive early access support for 90 frames per second (fps) in the game support to its smartphones.

The new setting is available on select OnePlus phones, including OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7T series and OnePlus 7 Pro.

“OnePlus is very close with our community of tech enthusiasts, so we know that mobile gamers are looking for a more immersive and smoother experience,” Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus said in a statement.

Users worldwide (except Mainland China, Japan and Korea) will be able to exclusively access the 90fps option till September 6.

To enjoy games at 90fps, the user needs to change the refresh rate of the device by clicking on Settings, Display and Screen Refresh Rate.

Open PUBG Mobile, click on the Settings button on the bottom right corner and finally click on the Graphics tab and select ’90 fps’.

Earlier, OnePlus also partnered with Epic Games to customise the Fortnite gaming experience on OnePlus smartphones with 90Hz displays.

