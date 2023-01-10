BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

OneWeb nearing completion of satellite constellation, deploys 40 satellites

The UK-based satellite broadband connectivity company, OneWeb, on Tuesday confirmed the successful deployment of 40 satellites launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This launch is OneWeb’s 16th to-date, with only two more launches remaining to complete its first-generation constellation enabling global connectivity in 2023, the company said.

According to OneWeb, the rocket lift-off took place on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:50 p.m. ET. OneWeb’s satellites separated successfully from the rocket and were dispensed in three phases over a period of 1 hour and 35 minutes, with signal acquisition on all 40 satellites confirmed.

With 542 satellites now in orbit, OneWeb has more than 80 per cent of its first-generation constellation launched.

With this launch, OneWeb kicks off its ‘Countdown to Global Connectivity’ campaign marking the final launches remaining to complete its first-generation LEO satellite constellation that will offer high-speed, low latency connectivity solutions.

OneWeb has connectivity solutions active today with its distribution partners in Alaska, Canada, the UK, Greenland and wider Arctic area, with expanded services coming online soon across the US, Southern Europe, Australia, Middle East and more.

With each new area covered, OneWeb and its partners can provide internet connectivity to a greater number of unserved and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses.

“Today’s launch is a thrilling way to start 2023 and at OneWeb, this launch brings us even closer to completing our constellation and launching connectivity services around the world,” Neil Masterson, Chief Executive Officer said.

Another bunch of OneWeb satellites will be launched by an Indian rocket this year.

