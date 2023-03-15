BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

OneWeb’s satellites fitted inside Indian rocket’s heat shield

NewsWire
0
0

The second batch of 36 satellites belonging to the UK-based Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) has been fitted inside the Indian rocket LVM3’s heatshield.

In a tweet, OneWeb said: “Exciting news from India as we confirm the encapsulation of our 36 satellites ahead of #OneWebLaunch18; our final launch which will complete our Gen 1 constellation. Thanks to our OneWebbers on site, as well as our colleagues at @isro Aand NSIL_India.”

The Indian rocket is expected to fly off with the OneWeb satellites this month end.

The first batch of 36 satellites was launched on October 23, 2022 from Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh with LVM3 rocket formerly known as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII (GSLV MkIII).

ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) has signed a contract with OneWeb to launch 72 satellites in two phases for a launch fee of over Rs 1,000 crore, OneWeb Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal had said last October.

A couple of days back, OneWeb had launched 40 satellites through SpaceX’s rocket.

OneWeb has 582 satellites now in orbit. Once Indian rocket LVM3 puts into orbit 36 satellites then the total number of OneWeb’s low earth orbit satellites will go up to 618.

The company backed by India’s telecom major Bharti Group will complete global footprint of its Gen 1 constellation with a launch set to take place later this month with ISRO/NSIL.

20230315-181205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-19: Corporates turn compassionate towards staff

    Noida: Rs 3.25 lakh bid for kiosk with base price of...

    How AI protected SME businesses from Covid-19 risks

    Sony-owned Guerrilla confirms new multiplayer Horizon game