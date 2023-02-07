BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

ONGC aims to raise output over next two fiscals

NewsWire
0
0

In what may come as relief amid growing uncertainty over availability of petroleum products across the world in the aftermath of Russia-Ukraine war, India’s largest explorer ONGC plans to raise its output over the next two fiscals from 2023-24 onwards.

According to ONGC’s Director, Exploration, Sushma Rawat, the company’s long standing efforts of raising output from KG Basin are likely to show results from 2023-24 onwards.

Rawat told IANS on the sidelines of India Energy Week here that in the next two years, production from KG basin is expected to double.

India’s dependency on crude imports had risen to 87 per cent in recent years, owing to falling output of ONGC.

In fact, some time back, the Parliamentary panel on petroleum had expressed concern over the Maharatna company’s falling output.

Owing to its ageing fields, ONGC’s output has been gradually declining for almost 10-years now.

In 2022-23, ONGC’s crude oil production is expected to rise to 22.823 million tonnes, while gas output is set to go up to 22.099 bcm.

In 2023-24, crude oil production is expected to rise to 24.636 million tonnes and to 25.689 million tonnes in 2024-25.

ONGC’s natural gas production is likely to rise to 25.685 bcm in 2023-24 and to 27.529 bcm in 2024-25.

20230207-171605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 100 delegates to attend first G20 Finance Meeting

    ITC: Leveraging digital tech to deliver social initiatives during pandemic

    TN, UP, Delhi’s vax share lower than Raj, Guj, Maha’s: Emkay...

    India’s forex reserves rises over $2 bn