INDIA

ONGC engineer killed in accident at drilling site in Assam

An engineer of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was killed in an accident at a drilling site in Assam’s Jorhat district on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place during a drilling operation in the Kalapani area under the Titabor constituency.

The deceased engineer, identified as Saurabh Jyoti Pathak, was a resident of the Jorhat’s Pokamura area. He sustained a head injury and was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH), however, doctors at the hospital declared Pathak dead on arrival.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.

20220606-022203

