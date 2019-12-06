Onion stock limit for retailers lowered to 2 tonnes

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) In the battle to check surging onion prices, the government here on Monday further revised the stock holding limits for retailers from 5 tonnes to 2 tonnes, but kept it unchanged at 25 tonnes for wholesalers.

The new stock cap is not applicable for importers.

The decision to reduce the stock limit for retailers was taken by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs as a measure to check hoarding and boost supply in the domestic markets, said an official statement.

Last week, the Centre had halved the onion stockholding limits for retailers and wholesalers from 10 tonnes to 5 tonnes and 50 tonnes to 25 tonnes, respectively.

The government is also trying to step up inward shipment of onions and has decided to import over 100,000 tonnes of the vegetable, the first consignment of which may reach the Mumbai Port in the next few days.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan said the first consignment of imported onions is likely to arrive by December 15.

The retail prices of onion were ruling over Rs 100 a kg in the several cities on Monday.

