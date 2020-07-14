Online admission to all degree courses in Goa, says CM

Panaji, July 14 (IANS) Admissions to degree and higher education academic modules in Goa will be conducted online in view of the sustained increase in Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

“Admissions will be held online through the common portal,” Sawant told reporters at the state Secretariat.

Admissions will be facilitated through the state Directorate of Higher Education’s official portal, which will also enable aspiring students to pay fees and complete other admission related formalities.

Degree courses in the state, for which admissions will be facilitated online include the Bachelor of Arts, Commerce, Science, Computer Applications, Business Administration and Home Science.

Asked if the state government will look at cutting down on the higher education syllabus in view of the delay in reopening educational institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sawant, who also holds the Education Ministry portfolio said: “The University and Board will take a decision on this”.

The state has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks, with active cases in the state reaching a tally of more than 1,000.

–IANS

