Online applications invited for Haj-2024

The Haj Committee of India has invited online applications from all the aspirants who intend to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2024.

“The Haj application forms shall be available w.e.f 04/12/2023 and the last date for submission of the same has been fixed as December 20, 2023,” an official statement said on Monday.

“Before filing the application form online, the concerned Haj aspirants are hereby requested to go through the Haj Policy available at the Haj Committee website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. Applicants must be in possession of a Machine-Readable International Passport issued on or before the closing date of application and valid at least up to January 31, 2025,” it added.

