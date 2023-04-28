INDIA

Online betting: ED freezes Rs 3.44 crore lying in dummy accounts

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has freezed multiple bank accounts and seized Rs 3.44 crore lying in them in a case related to illegal betting carried out using fake accounts by a person named Harish alias Kamlesh Jariwala and others in Surat through illegal betting apps CBTF247.com and T20 EXCHANGE.com.

An ED official said that these accounts were used for layering of funds received from individual persons/entities who were placing bets on the illegal online betting apps CBTF247.com and T20 EXCHANGE.com.

“Subsequent to the search proceedings, a total of Rs 3.44 crore lying in multiple bank accounts held by Mitalia Enterprise, R.M. Enterprise, D.M. Enterprises, Vishwakarma Traders and XBT Labs Pvt Ltd with IDFC First Bank has been frozen,” said the official.

Also, a total of 93 bank accounts involved in layering and transfer of proceeds of crime have been ordered to be frozen.

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the DCB, Surat, wherein it was alleged that Jariwala entered into a criminal conspiracy with Rushikesh Adhikar Shinde and Huzefa Kausar Masakarwala and obtained identity documents of various persons, prepared fake rent agreements in their names, obtained SIM cards, licence for dummy firms and sold the login IDs/passwords and SIM cards to Masakarwala for the purpose of transferring the funds obtained from illegal betting apps CBTF247.com and T20 EXCHANGE.com.

The money generated through these betting apps are being traced. It has been found that bank accounts in the names of various fictitious entities were opened for routing and layering of money.

