Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh is holding an online book fair till June 25 on their website.

Apart from all the books published by Rajkamal Prakashan, those by 350 new authors will also be available at the online book fair. Readers will not have to pay any delivery charge for purchasing books at the fair.

This is the second online book fair by the group. Last year, readers from more than 40 countries ‘visited’ the first edition.

The separate category of the 350 books, published specially for the fair, boasts 75 novels, 40 story collections, 65 poetry collections, and more than 25 books on criticism.

Executive Director of Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh, Amod Maheshwari, said, “We are committed to publishing the best books and making them accessible to as many readers as possible. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, events like World Book Fair and other similar gatherings couldn’t take place for two years. Keeping in mind the needs of readers, we organised an online book fair.”

20230619-075003