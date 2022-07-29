To achieve 100 per cent saturation of Golden cards, the Jammu and Kashmir government has developed online facility for the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir through which they can register for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY)-SEHAT scheme and download their cards, officials said on Friday.

The citizens have to visit website setu.pmjay.gov.in and register themselves with details of ration card issued by Food and Supply Department, Jammu and Kashmir, and Aadhaar card and download their Golden cards.

The initiative has been taken to ensure all the citizens get golden cards which provide 5 lakh health insurance cover.

Notably, State Health Agency (SHA) recently rolled out an ambitious door-to-door exercise to achieve 100 per cent saturation under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY SEHAT scheme by the end of August month.

Under the initiative of Gaon Gaon Ayushman, SHA has also started ‘ to reach out to even last mile villages which remain cut off from the rest of the world due to adverse weather conditions so as to percolate the benefits of the scheme down to every beneficiary.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY)-SEHAT scheme has crossed a major milestone of providing 5 lakh free treatments to the citizens of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir recently.

The scheme provides health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to all the residents at empanelled hospitals.

The scheme covers up to three days of pre-hospitalisation and fifteen days of post-hospitalisation expenses including diagnostics and medicines.

