INDIA

Online gambling a complex legal issue, several states passed laws against it: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NewsWire
0
0

Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that several states and union territories have passed laws against online gambling, which he described as a “complex legal issue”.

Replying to questions on issues related to online gambling during Question Hour, Vaishnaw said: “As many as 17 states have amended the Public Gambling Act and introduced sections against online gambling. We should reach a consensus and have a Central act to regulate online gaming and gambling.”

The Minister said that the Central government is concerned about the impact of online gaming and gambling on society.

“This is a complex legal issue. As we have a consensus with the state governments, the Centre will come up with an act to regulate online gaming and gambling. It is important to create a consensus first and then come to Parliament,” he further replied.

20230208-125203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP CM orders 20 O2 concentrator per health centre

    Rain plays spoilsport as Kashmiris throng markets on Eid eve

    Kerala Assembly pays tributes to flood victims, postpones session

    Indian cyber agency warns users of more bugs in Cisco products