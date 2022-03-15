The Karnataka government has expressed its helplessness over reining in online gambling in the state. The High Court had recently given directions striking down guidelines framed by the government criminalising online gaming and betting.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his helplessness in the state legislature Assembly on Monday regarding online gambling. He also stated that the operators behind online gambling are too powerful.

The Karnataka government with much fanfare had brought a new law by amending the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act banning betting and wagering online games. The BJP government announced that it won’t allow online betting which has destroyed families.

The state government has studied the law in other states. Other states are also facing a similar situation and this shows how powerful the people associated with this are, he stated in the Assembly.

Former speaker and senior Congress leader Rameshkumar raised the issue in the session and asked the ruling BJP to take action as betting is growing rapidly during the IPL seasons.

Chief Minister Bommai revealed that officers had warned him before the enactment of the law in this regard. One of the gambling operators offered to sponsor free Covid vaccination for the entire Shiggaov constituency, which he represents. He (Bommai) maintained that he declined the offer.

