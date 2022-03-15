INDIA

Online gambling: K’taka CM expresses helplessness

By NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka government has expressed its helplessness over reining in online gambling in the state. The High Court had recently given directions striking down guidelines framed by the government criminalising online gaming and betting.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his helplessness in the state legislature Assembly on Monday regarding online gambling. He also stated that the operators behind online gambling are too powerful.

The Karnataka government with much fanfare had brought a new law by amending the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act banning betting and wagering online games. The BJP government announced that it won’t allow online betting which has destroyed families.

The state government has studied the law in other states. Other states are also facing a similar situation and this shows how powerful the people associated with this are, he stated in the Assembly.

Former speaker and senior Congress leader Rameshkumar raised the issue in the session and asked the ruling BJP to take action as betting is growing rapidly during the IPL seasons.

Chief Minister Bommai revealed that officers had warned him before the enactment of the law in this regard. One of the gambling operators offered to sponsor free Covid vaccination for the entire Shiggaov constituency, which he represents. He (Bommai) maintained that he declined the offer.

20220315-100203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.