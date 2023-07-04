With the arrest of six persons from the Sector-71 area of Gurugram, a team of the cyber crime police station, South Gurugram, claimed to have busted an online gambling racket.

The accused have been identified as Karan, Shaanu, Gulshan, Shaan-e-Alam, Dilsher and Chanderpal.

According to the police on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Shahid Ahmad, In-charge of Cyber Police Station, received information that a group of individuals is involved in online gambling in a flat located in Sector-71, Gurugram.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Vipin Ahlawat, ACP Cyber Crime, Gurugram, conducted a raid at the flat and apprehended six suspects who were actively engaged in online gambling activities.

“These accused were found using various websites (betbhai9.com, sky1exchange.com, cricbet99.com, laser247.com, play247.win, betbhai.com, dil999.com) to carry out online gambling,” Vipin Ahlawat said.

An FIR under Section 419, 420 IPC & 13 Gambling Act, 66D IT Act, was registered against the suspects at police station cyber crime south Gurugram.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had been operating this racket for the last five months, using these websites to facilitate betting and gambling activities.

“Police seized seven mobile phones and one laptop which were being used by the suspects for their online gambling operations. The accused will be produced in the court for further proceedings. The investigation is underway,” he said.

