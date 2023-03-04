BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Online hospitality major Airbnb lays off 30% of recruiting staff

NewsWire
0
0

Online hospitality major Airbnb has laid off 30 per cent of its recruiting staff, the media reported.

The cuts affected 0.4 per cent of the company’s total workforce of 6,800, as it plans to increase headcount this year.

Bloomberg News first reported about the layoffs at Airbnb.

“We’ve become a leaner and more focused company over the last three years. The company expects to grow its headcount this year,” an Airbnb spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Amid the pandemic, Airbnb had laid off 25 per cent of its workforce, or about 1,900 employees.

During the company’s quarterly earnings call last month, Chief Financial Officer Dave Stephenson said it is going to hire more people.

“We’re going to continue to grow, but we’re going to grow modestly,” Stephenson, adding he expects headcount growth of 2-4 per cent this year against 11 per cent headcount growth in 2022.

Airbnb reported 24 per cent growth in its revenue for the fourth quarter that ended December 31.

It reported $319 million in net income for the quarter, up from $55 million a year earlier.

In its shareholder letter, Airbnb said it’s seeing continued strong demand at the start of 2023.

The company said it expects to “continue hiring at a judicious pace in 2023.”

Airbnb was “particularly encouraged” by market share gains in Latin America and continued recovery within Asia Pacific.

20230304-103803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN hairdressers body urge for permit of 5 hours daily

    Edible oil, LPG prices go through roof in 2 years

    Bumper mustard yield could touch 120 lakh tonne this year

    RBI using forex reserves ‘sensibly’ to defend rupee, lower outflow in...