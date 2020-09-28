Online Mississauga Comic Expo in October

The annual Mississauga Comic Expo (MCX) returns this October in a virtual format. Event activities take place on October 9, 16, 23 and 24 as part of Ontario Public Library Week. Admission is free with registration.

MCX features local Mississauga and Greater Toronto Area (GTA) graphic artists, novelists, creators, designers and developers. Hosted by Mississauga Library, this family-friendly, all-ages event celebrates the diverse culture of comics, gaming, anime, cosplay and art.

This year’s online event highlights comic artists and authors, along with guest speakers from publisher Manga Classics and a panel from the Honours Bachelor of Game Design Program at Sheridan College.

Other guest speakers include authors Christina ‘Steenz’ Stewart, Jillian Tamaki, Johnnie Christmas and Sam Maggs. There will also be sketch challenges featuring Jamal Campbell, Sanya Anwar, Marcus To, Paris Alleyne, Anoosha Syed and Megan Huang.

Event Details:

Friday, October 9 & 16 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Friday, October 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 24 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This program is made possible with funding provided by the Friends of the Mississauga Library System.

Visit Mississauga Comic Expo on Facebook or Twitter for updates.

To register for the event, visit activemississauga.ca/.