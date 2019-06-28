Online petition demands fast-tracking of Goa sexual harassment case

Panaji, July 1 (IANS) Friends of a former Goa AAP leader who was sexually harassed on social media on Monday started an online campaign urging Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to fast-track investigations and judicial proceedings against the accused Estonio Almeida.

While Almeida was not available for comment, the online campaign argues that fast justice in the case would result in a safe environment for women in Goa.

“This petition is directed towards the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Goa, and the Inspector General. Our demand is for fast tracking the proceeding against Estonio Almeida, so that justice is delivered,” the petition reads.

The petition which has been shared by the victim, Cecille Rodrigues, a single mother and celebrity dancer based in Goa, also said that more than 100 women have come forward to share stories about online harassment by Almeida.

“As of now, there are at least a 100 women who have come forward, sharing their stories of how they were allegedly stalked and harassed by Estonio with lewd messages and or incessant calls. We know there are many more,” the petition said.

Last week, Rodrigues’ video sharing her tale of alleged harassment went viral and her complaint was subsequently filed as a First Information Report at the Panaji women’s police station under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Almeida did not respond to calls or messages when contacted for a response.

–IANS

maya/kr