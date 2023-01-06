The Handicrafts And Handloom department of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday launched eight online services for the artisans, weavers, trainees and other stakeholders.

These services are integrated with the single window system, with aim to provide all Handicrafts and handloom services under “One Umbrella Single Window System”.

“The purpose of this system is to facilitate the artisans and other stakeholders to get digital clearances and other benefits in a time bound manner. The department of Handicrafts and Handlooms, Kashmir in this regard had already conducted a capacity building program for the employees of the department to ensure a complete paperless process,” an official statement said.

“The department on Friday registered the Kani-Shawl artisans who are the trainees of the department and generated their artisan cards online. It was directed that now onwards all the trainees will be imparted a separate training with regard to the single window system so that they are fully aware of how to use and avail benefits using the online platform.”

Mahmood Shah, Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir on this occasion said, “the move is aimed to improve ease of doing business and to facilitate stakeholders without any hassle”.

These services are also integrated with the Rapid Assessment system (RAS).

The purpose of the RAS interface is to enable the citizens to provide prompt feedback about the quality of service after the citizen avails an e-service of the government. The analytic features of the RAS help integrated departments in system improvement and better delivery of services.

A dedicated Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) with the aim to look into the complaints and grievances lodged by any stakeholder and redress it as per requirement within the stipulated time has also been set up.

