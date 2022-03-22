INDIA

Online sex racket busted in Noida, 2 women rescued

Noida Police has busted a sex racket that was being run via online booking and arrested one person in connection, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rajesh, a resident of Ghaziabad, was arrested near a Guest House located in Sector 23, Noida.

The official said apart from the arrest, the police also rescued two women who were forced into sex work.

Rajesh was arrested under section 370 A (2) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

As per section 370 A (2) of IPC, whoever, knowingly by or having reason to believe that a person has been trafficked, engages such person for sexual exploitation in any manner, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to five years, and shall also be liable to fine.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he used to contact his customers through the internet and WhatApp.

When the deal was finalised, the accused used to send women to different houses, hotels, guest houses in the city and collect huge amounts of money everyday.

“Both the women have now been sent to the Sakhi: One Stop Center (OSC),” said the official.

OSCs are intended to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace.

Women facing physical, sexual, emotional, psychological and economic abuse, irrespective of age, class, caste, education status, marital status, race and culture will be facilitated with support and redressal.

