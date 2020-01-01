Online standardized testing

The pandemic will help the Ford government make a case for online education. While it’s the way forward some students are having a hard time adjusting. Nonetheless students have to get used to online learning and testing. It’s surprising the teachers haven’t protested like they do about everything. Because it means less work for them, perhaps?
Sarla, Brampton
