Only 1 active Covid case in Assam

Amid a fresh increase of Covid cases in several parts of the country, Assam in stark contrast currently has only one active case.

Speaking to IANS on Monday, Manoj Choudhury, Director of National Health Mission (NHM) in Assam, said: “As of now we have only one active Covid-19 case which was detected on March 18. We are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

He also sai that directions have been issued statewide to increase the number of tests, while contact tracing will also be carried out for all new cases.

Although the mandatory testing on arrival at airports and railway stations have been discontinued in Assam, symptomatic patients are advised to undergo Covid-19 tests.

Similarly only patients having influenza-like symptoms would have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests at hospitals across the state.

Choudhury said that as of now there is no change to the earlier Covid SOP.

If the situation deteriorates, the state government may issue fresh guidelines.

