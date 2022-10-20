INDIA

Only 10% sewage water being treated in Lucknow, rest flows into Gomti

In a shocking admission, Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh said that only 10 per cent of the sewage water is getting treated at sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Lucknow which is the main cause of pollution in the Gomti river.

The Minister also raised concern over continuous dumping of untreated sewage water into the river.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh claimed that 27 drains are being tapped with the help of STPs and efforts are being made to tap the remaining seven nullahs.

The Minister, however, said that those drains are still filled with untreated water which is being dumped directly into Gomti.

He also alleged that during the inspection of the under construction STP, it was found that the company involved in the project had chopped off two trees at the construction site.

It also failed to plant saplings as assured.

