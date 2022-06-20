Delhi Police has permitted the Congress to protest at Jantar Mantar but with not more than 1,000 people, it was officially learnt on Monday.

The Congress leaders and parliamentarians will hold “Satyagrah” for the second day at the Jantar Mantar against the defence recruitment scheme Agnipath in solidarity with the youth of the country.

“Based on our discussions and assurances given by you and keeping in view the law and order situation/VVIP movement, you are granted the permission to hold the said programme at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on June 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” an official order accessed by IANS read.

The party would have to provide a list of 1,000 people who will be demonstrating at the protest site.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken said the party will continue its ‘Satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar against the ED action and also Agnipath. He alleged that the police were not allowing them to go to the designated place. Congress delegation will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening.

Rahul Gandhi will also appear before the Enforcement Directorate for a fourth time on Monday in connection with the National Herald case.

His appearance was initially scheduled for June 17, but the senior leader wrote to the ED to postpone his questioning citing his mother mother Sonia Gandhi’s illness.

Accepting his request, the probe agency asked him to appear on Monday. For three consecutive days last week, Rahul Gandhi was grilled for about 30 hours amid widespread Congress protests in the national capital against it.

He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi, who is presently hospitalised with Covid related health issues, has also been summoned on June 23 in the same case.

20220620-105601