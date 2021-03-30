Data tabled in the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday showed that only two out of the 33 districts in the state — Mahisagar and Bharuch — have allotted land to landless farmers belonging to the backward communities, while the rest did not even hold a single meeting for the purpose.

The state provided land to 154 landless farmers from backward communities in Mahisagar and Bharuch, while the remaining 31 districts didn’t hold any meeting to look out for the beneficiaries.

The Congress legislators in a series of questions in the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly asked as to how many committees met in the last two years to provide land to the landless beneficiaries, how many people were provided land, and how many of them were provided possession of the land. In reply, the government admitted that 31 districts did not hold any land committee meetings.

In a written reply, state Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel said that barring Bharuch and Mahisagar, no meeting was convened in the remaining 31 districts.

The minister said that in these two districts, only two meetings were connvened and a total of 154 people were allotted land. A total of 11,92,728 sq mt land was allocated to 139 beneficiaries in Mahisagar district in the last two years, while 1,09,917 sq mt land was given to 15 beneficiaries in Bharuch district during the period.

–IANS

