Only BJP has the will, ability to provide good governance: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that only the BJP has the will and ability to provide good governance and the party would get more than 50 seats in the February 16 elections to the 60-member Tripura assembly.

While addressing several election rallies in Tripura, Singh said that the Congress and the CPI-M, who are contesting the elections under seat adjustments, would get ‘zero’ in next week’s elections.

“As the party President, Home Minister and Defence Minister, I have visited Tripura many times during the past 20 years. Once Tripura was devastated by militancy, violence, kidnapping. But now under BJP rule, absolute peace has been prevailing in the state,” Singh said.

Alleging that the CPI-M during its rule exploited the people of Tripura for many years even as the party claimed that it is the saviour of the poor, Singh said Tripura has changed a lot after the BJP came to power in 2018.

He said the CPI-M government did not provide any support to women, but during BJP rule, they are now getting respect and benefits. Even 33 per cent reservation was made in government service for women, he said.

“Violence has stopped in Tripura under the BJP rule. The Prime Minister has promised HIRA (Highway, I-way, Railway and Airway) to Tripura and in this direction, the state has developed a lot,” the Defence Minister said.

He also said that various agricultural and horticultural products of Tripura are now being exported, adding that huge infrastructural development is taking place in the northeastern state.

“International standard airport and highways have already been constructed in Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to develop the northeastern region has been yielding results and benefiting all sections of people,” Singh said.

