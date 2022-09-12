The Delhi High Court on Monday asked St. Stephen’s College to issue a fresh prospectus giving 100 per cent weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 score for non-minority candidates applying for under-graduate courses, affirming no interviews for the admissions.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a plea moved by St Stephen’s College against the Delhi University (DU) order to withdraw its admission prospectus and allow admissions through CUET.

In the order, the court directed the college to withdraw its admission prospectus and issue a public notice declaring the amended admission procedure, saying the aided minority educational institutions that are affiliated with the university must follow its norms and procedures.

It was also said, in the ruling, that the DU cannot insist upon a single merit list for admission of candidates belonging to the Christian community regardless of any denomination, sub-sex, or sub-activities within the community.

The prospectus issued by St Stephen’s for admissions 2022-23 states that students from all categories, including general/unreserved seats, will be admitted on the basis of an 85:15 ratio. While 85 per cent of weightage would be given to the CUET, 15 per cent weightage would be given to interviews.

However, the decision goes against the Delhi University guidelines issued for admissions to the new academic session which led to a row between Delhi University and St Stephen’s College.

