Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni once again kept everyone guessing about his future in IPL.

The former India cricketer, when asked during the toss against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, about his retirement talks bowled a googly telling commentator Danny Morrison that he never commented on whether or not IPL 2023 will be his last season.

The four-time IPL winning captain’s statement was enough to trigger a debate over his retirement rumours and even the esteemed experts in the Star Sports commentary panel weren’t untouched by it.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh while commenting on Dhoni’s IPL future stated only Dhoni knows when he’ll retire.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, “Only MS Dhoni knows when Dhoni will retire. I said last year that will play this year. I don’t know if he will play next year as well. Yes, if he plays next year, the fans will be happy to see him playing. Fans have always wanted to see him playing.”

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif went on highlight the importance of Dhoni – who isn’t just a player but also a mentor – in the CSK set-up.

“Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let’s get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team’s job easier.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders and will be aiming to continue the winning momentum. Young SRH batter Abhishek Sharma will be the cynosure of all eyes in the game. The talented batter has left everyone impressed with his consistent batting.

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan lauded the stylish left-handed batter and predicted a bright future for him. “Abhishek Sharma has a bright future ahead of him. He’s played some brilliant shots in the tournament. He’s good against spinners, I think he’s going to play for the national side as well.”

Harbhajan termed the youngster as a proper batter whom the SRH should prepare for the future.

“Abhishek Sharma is a proper batsman, who loves to open the innings. He’s been playing for Punjab for quite some time now and opens innings for them as well. He’s a player whom SRH team management should start preparing for the future and even groom him to be the future captain of the side.”

20230503-222201