SOUTH ASIA

Only elections can avert Sri Lanka-like crisis: Imran

NewsWire
0
0

As Pakistan faces a myriad of challenges like skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, depleting foreign exchange reserves and shortage of essential commodities, former Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that the country could slide into Sri Lanka-like situation if “free and fair” elections were not held by the incumbent government.

The PTI chief also noted that the country was passing through a critical juncture, The Express Tribune reported.

“Pakistan is not in a position to bear any delay in elections. Any compromise on the transparency of elections or political engineering will be tantamount to enmity with the nation,” he said.

“Only elections can prevent Pakistan’s slide into Sri Lanka-like situation.”

Khan held incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the continuing economic meltdown and observed that “voices of split could be heard with the (ruling) PML-N”.

The PTI chief observed that the PDM-led coalition government had failed on all the fronts, alleging that it was using the people’s resources for its personal gain, The Express Tribune reported.

“Only the PTI government can save the country from crises,” he said.

Khan clarified that the PTI was not mulling over any option to lodge protests on streets if the date for the general elections was not announced.

Last year, Sri Lanka’s economy had collapsed, schools were shut down indefinitely and critical shortage of essential items was witnessed as the country had failed to repay its debts.

20230120-120603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alex Hales is a gun player; looking forward to seeing him...

    Pak makes currency declaration by all int’l passengers mandatory

    Sri Lanka begins booster dose rollout

    Asif Zardari buried PML-N, says Sheikh Rasheed after bypolls