Taking a tough stand against pollution arising out of emissions from heavily polluting fuels from various industrial, commercial and other miscellaneous applications, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Wednesday reminded all sectors to desist from using unapproved fuels, including coal, except coal with low sulphur in Thermal Power Plants from January 1, 2023.

The statutory directions of the Commission require complete elimination of use of coal and other unapproved fuels for various operations or applications across all sectors including industrial, commercial and miscellaneous applications in the entire NCR from January 1.

The statutory directions have already been issued by the Commission regarding permissible fuels for industrial, domestic and miscellaneous applications in the NCR.

The CAQM said that the flying squad of the commission are under instructions to conduct incognito visits to ensure compliance of directions regarding use of approved fuels in the entire NCR.

The violations and non-compliance of the directions issued by the Commission including use of unapproved fuels will straight away lead to closure apart from imposing Environmental Compensation (EC) and initiating prosecution action against the defaulters flouting the statutory directions, the CAQM said.

20221228-204005