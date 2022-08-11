ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Only Murders in the Building’ will be Steve Martin’s last acting project

Grammy, Primetime Emmy and Academy award winner Steve Martin dropped a news that will disappoint his fans.

The actor-musician revealed that ‘Only Murders in the Building’ will be his last acting project, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin, 76, told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

“I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

According to ‘People’, Martin, who has been in the entertainment industry since 1968 when he began his career writing episodes of ‘The Summer Brothers Smothers Show’, is prioritising his life off screen.

“I have a family life that’s really fun,” he continued. “To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I’m not willing to do that anymore. I can’t disappear for three months.”

‘People’ further states that though Martin is intent on slowing down, he may not be calling it an official “retirement”.

The actor confirmed he’s not interested in doing stand up or taking on movies, but Martin clarified “retirement” isn’t the perfect word for what comes next.

“My wife (Anne Stringfield) keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something’,” Martin said. “I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”

Martin has enjoyed a career spanning seven decades that’s seen him in everything from ‘Saturday Night Live’ to ‘Three Amigos!’ and ‘Father of the Bride’ (both of which also co-starred Only Murders’ Martin Short).

He currently plays a true crime-loving actor in ‘Only Murders in the Building’, which has become one of Hulu’s most-beloved original series, and which he co-created.

