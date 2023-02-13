INDIA

Only one gang involved in TN ATM robbery, will catch culprits soon: Police

Tamil Nadu Police on Monday said that only one gang was involved in the sensational chain of ATM robberies at four places in Tiruvannamalai district and that the culprits would be arrested soon.

Inspector General of Police, North Zone, N. Kannan told reporters that the police are closing in on the culprits and many clues have been found. Police have almost cracked the case, he added.

An amount of Rs 72.50 lakhs was burgled from four ATMs in three towns of Tiruvannamalai at a distance of 20 km from each other. The robbery had taken place in the early hours of Sunday and the burglars had used electric gas-cutting equipment to cut open the ATMs and had later set the ATMs on fire.

It was the police beat officers who found that the ATMs were looted and reported to the local police station and investigation commenced.

