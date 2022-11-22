The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said Punjab has sole right on Chandigarh and Haryana will not be allowed to construct its separate Legislative Assembly there.

In a statement here, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said Chandigarh “belongs to Punjab and will always remain so”. He said Chandigarh was established on the land of dozens of villages of Punjab.

The AAP and the Punjab government will oppose any proposal of the Haryana government to build its separate Assembly in Chandigarh.

“The Haryana government has sought land for its separate Legislative Assembly in Chandigarh. On the demand for land, the Aam Aadmi Party has categorically said that not an inch of land in Chandigarh will be given separately to Haryana.

“Haryana should form its legislative assembly in Panchkula, Karnal or elsewhere. Punjab has the sole right over Chandigarh”, Kang said in a tweet.

