Launching what is billed as the election campaign for the upcoming assembly polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that people have realised that only the Left can build a stable future for Kerala.

He was speaking ahead of flagging off the first rally of the ruling Left Democratic Front from Kasargode.

Recalling the election campaign in the ru-up to the 2016 assembly polls, Vijayan said, people were charged up and said even if the Left doesn’t do anything, the need of the hour is to see the end of then Congress-led UDF government.

“We then went before the people with a manifesto on what we will do. We brought out a progress report every year and now looking back on what we did, we have been able to do all what we promised,” said Vijayan.

“Just recently, I had toured all the districts and met a crosssection of people and the general impression that we got is, for the future of Kerala, only the Left can do it and for that continuity is needed. Just look into the various projects, which many thought cannot happen, have all happened,” said Vijayan.

“One reason why we were able to handle very tough situations like the Ockhi waves, Nipah, the two floods and the global pandemic is the huge support that the people of Kerala gave to the Left government,” added Vijayan.

Vijayan also had a dig at the Congress-led Opposition and the Centre who is trying everything to pull down the performance of the Left government.

“They ( UDF) think, the Left is the same as the Congress-led UDF. The Centre also played its part in doing their best to destabilise the government by using central agencies and joining in was a section of the media , but nothing happened because the people were with us as was seen in the local body polls (in December),” said Vijayan.

The assembly polls in Kerala are likely to be held in April/May and with a good performance in the local body polls, Vijayan is confident that he will rewrite the state’s electoral history by becoming the first government to retain power in an assembly election.

–IANS

sg/ash