Ontarians aged 18 and over are now eligible to receive the bivalent booster dose, which may offer more targeted protection against the Omicron variants.

Appointments can be booked through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900. Eligible individuals can also book an appointment directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating health care providers and participating pharmacies.

“The bivalent COVID-19 booster provides better protection against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants in Ontario,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health reiterated that COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are the best tool to keep people healthy and out of hospitals. “With the start of the fall and winter respiratory illness season, it is especially important to make sure people stay up to date with their vaccines,” Jones stated.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a bivalent booster can do so at a recommended interval of six months (168 days) from their previous dose, or a minimum interval of three months (84 days), regardless of how many booster doses they have already received.

Individuals who would like to receive their bivalent booster between three months and the recommended six-month interval, or who otherwise have difficulty booking their appointment online, must call the PVCC to book an appointment.

Vulnerable individuals such as individuals aged 70 and over, and moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and over are strongly recommended to receive their bivalent booster as soon as they can (which is 84 days after the previous dose), upon discussion with their health care provider.

Children aged between six months to under five years old also have a second paediatric vaccine manufactured by Pfizer. “Getting your child vaccinated improves their immune response to COVID-19 infection and reduces the possibility of severe disease and hospitalization and post COVID-19 symptoms,” explained Dr. Moore.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for infants and children aged six months to under five years, including those who are immunocompromised is a three-dose primary series, with a recommended dosing interval of eight weeks between doses. Mixing products for an infant or child’s primary series doses is not recommended. The child should receive the same product for all their primary series doses, whether it is Pfizer or Moderna.