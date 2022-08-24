COMMUNITY

Ontarians can now apply for Accessible Parking Permits online

Now, Ontarians can apply for, renew, and replace lost or stolen Accessible Parking Permits online. Organizations and not-for-profits supporting disabled Ontarians will also be able to take advantage of this full suite of online services anytime, anywhere.

“We are improving our services to make life easier for all Ontarians, especially those with accessibility needs,” said Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery. “Having the option to apply for and renew Accessible Parking Permits online will save people precious time and let them focus on what matters most in their life instead of filling out needless paperwork.”

Previously, people and organizations applying for an Accessible Parking Permit needed to apply in-person or by mail, taking weeks and requiring needless and time-consuming travel.

An Accessible Parking Permit is available to an individual with a health condition that meets the eligible health requirements. Accessible Parking Permits can be issued to an individual or to a company vehicle used to transport people with a disability.

There are approximately 770,000 Accessible Parking Permits in use. Last year, ServiceOntario issued close to 255,000 permits.

In addition to online options, Ontarians can also access services by mail or in person at a ServiceOntario location.

