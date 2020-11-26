Ontarians must stick to their household for the holidays

The Doug Ford government has said that no matter where you live in the province “the safest way to spend the holidays this year is by only celebrating in person with the people you live with and celebrating virtually with everyone else”. Those who live alone should consider exclusively celebrating with one additional household, provincial officials added.

“I know there are many people looking forward to their traditional family celebrations at this time of year, but to keep your loved ones safe, traditions will have to be adjusted,” said Premier Ford. “We’re asking everyone to please stick to your own household when celebrating. Avoid big holiday parties or large family dinners to help us stop the spread of this deadly virus. By following this public health advice, we can all have a safe and fun holiday season.”

The province offered a host of suggestions on how to safely enjoy the season in media release on the public health guidelines for the holidays, including virtual holiday gatherings or events with family, friends or co-workers; outdoor holiday activities such as building a snowman or going on a sleigh ride with members of your household and watching holiday or other movies with your household.

Hosting or attending social gatherings or organized public events that do not adhere to provincial or local requirements is not recommended nor is visiting family and friends for non-essential reasons. Individuals and families in higher transmission areas should also avoid going to lower transmission areas, except for essential reasons the province says.

A new holiday web page will be launched shortly to provide more direct and up-to-date guidance on how individuals and families can plan for a safe holiday season.

“The holidays are a special time of the year for many people, and while we all want to spend time with family and friends, we must celebrate safely to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott. “With the recent news about several vaccines there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I realize that it won’t be easy, but we must continue to follow public health advice and look for new and creative ways to celebrate this year.”