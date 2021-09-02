The province is reinstating renewal requirements for driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, Ontario Photo Cards, Ontario health cards, and other products that would have expired on or after March 1, 2020, but were extended to provide immediate relief to Ontarians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those needing to renew their provincial documents are encouraged to use ServiceOntario’s convenient and easy-to-use online option.

To ensure everyone has enough time to renew, renewal deadlines for most driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, and Ontario Photo Cards and health cards have been extended until February 28, 2022.

“The majority of Ontarians have continued to renew their documents during the pandemic, despite unprecedented challenges,” said Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney. “It’s critical that drivers and vehicle owners have up-to-date documents for work, access to services and travel, and to keep our roads safe. I strongly encourage those who have deferred their renewals – approximately 17 per cent of Ontarians – to plan ahead and renew their documents online.”

Heavy commercial vehicle owners will need to renew their vehicle validations by December 31, 2021.

Novice licence holders (class G1, G2, M1 or M2) will have until December 31, 2022, to requalify for or upgrade their novice driver’s licence. People who have not renewed their products during the Extended Validity period will be required to pay the fee for previous years, in addition to the current year renewal fee.

To make it easier for people to renew their driver’s licences online, Ontario has temporarily waived requirements for people to renew their driver’s licences in person, including those for senior drivers. Eligible drivers can renew their driver’s licence online at ServiceOntario.ca, including those aged 80 and over.

For a complete list of renewal deadlines, please visit Ontario.ca/RenewalDeadlines.

If you need to visit in-person, enhanced health and safety measures are in place at ServiceOntario centres. More than 40 ServiceOntario centres offer appointment booking to reduce wait times and ensure speedy service. Appointments can be booked in advance by visiting Ontario.ca/Appointment.