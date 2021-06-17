The province is accelerating its vaccine rollout by expanding eligibility for second doses, while adding more regions to its list of Delta hot spots.

Expanding the number of Delta hot spots and rapidly expanding second dose coverage in these areas will help to minimize the risk of the variant’s spread throughout the province, officials said.

“The large increase of Moderna vaccines and steady supply of Pfizer has enabled Ontario to speed up second dose appointments, target hot spot areas and provide more options for people to become fully immunized,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “With every vaccine administered we are making meaningful progress in our collective efforts to protect our loved ones and keep communities safe.”

When can you book your second dose?

Monday, June 21 at 8 am – Ontarians who received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 9

– Ontarians who received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 9 Wednesday, June 23 at 8:00 am – Individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 30, 2021 and who live in the catchment area of one of the 10 public health units identified as Delta hot spots (Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, and York public health units) will be eligible to book or rebook their second dose appointment at a shortened interval.

– Individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 30, 2021 and who live in the catchment area of one of the 10 public health units identified as Delta hot spots (Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, and York public health units) will be eligible to book or rebook their second dose appointment at a shortened interval. Starting the week of June 28 (days/sequence to be confirmed) all Ontarians aged 18 and over who have received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to book their second dose appointment. The appointment will be scheduled at least 28 days after the first dose, per the recommended interval.

In addition, from June 14, individuals who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are also eligible to receive a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at an interval of eight to 12 weeks, with informed consent. This can include a second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine.

Individuals who are eligible to receive an accelerated second dose are invited to schedule their appointment through the provincial booking system, directly through public health units that use their own booking system, and through participating pharmacies. Select primary care providers will also be reaching out to book appointments.

The province says it will continue to expand eligibility for accelerated second doses across Ontario as additional vaccine allocations and shipment timelines are confirmed by the federal government.

“Every dose administered brings us closer to ending the pandemic and moving to Step Two of our Roadmap, and I encourage everyone to do their part and get their shot as soon as they are eligible,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

As of June 16, 2021, the province’s public health units, mass vaccination clinics, hospital sites, pharmacies, and physicians have administered nearly 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Ontarians. Over 75 per cent of adult Ontarians have received a first dose of vaccine, and more than 19 per cent are fully immunized. In addition, youth clinics hosted by public health units are operating across the province and have administered first doses to more than 48 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 to date.