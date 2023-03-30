Premier Doug Ford announced an increase in the number of medical school seats, saying that Ontario students will get priority.

“Too many Ontario students are having to go abroad for medical school because they can’t find residency spots here in their home province while international students learn here then leave,” Ford said at McMaster University in Hamilton. “That’s why we’re expanding the number of undergraduate and graduate medical school spots and putting qualified Ontario students at the front of the line.”

“We’re training the next generation of Ontario doctors right here in Ontario to stay here and care for Ontario communities,” he added.

Starting this year, the government is investing an additional $33 million over three years to add another 100 undergraduate medical school seats and another 154 postgraduate medical training seats beginning in 2024, both now prioritized for Ontario residents.

The new investment in Budget 2023 builds on the expansion of 160 undergraduate and 295 postgraduate medical training seats announced last year, the largest expansion of Ontario’s medical school system in over a decade.

The new medical expansion will bring the total number of undergraduate seats and postgraduate training seats to 1,212 and 1,637 respectively, by 2028.

The province has also expanded the Ontario Learn and Stay Grant which provides full, upfront funding for tuition, books and other direct educational costs to students in return for working in the region where they studied for a term of service after graduation. In addition to nursing programs, the grant will now include paramedic and medical laboratory technologist programs in priority communities.