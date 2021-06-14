A small number of professional and elite-amateur sport leagues and events will be able to return to play under stringent public health and safety protocols developed in consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health. This is in advance of the broader return to play for amateur and recreational sport that will be enabled through the Roadmap to Reopen, which will allow sport and recreation to resume in incremental steps throughout summer, the province said.

Today the Ford government released a framework outlining minimum requirements that must be met for a safe return to play.

Key elements of the framework include: private COVID-19 screening and testing, assigned cohorts with limited or no interaction between different cohorts; practice, training and competition protocols; accommodation and travel/transportation services protocols; and individual control measures when not training or competing such as physical distancing and the use of face coverings.

Details are available on the provincial website.

“This is an important first step to getting all Ontario athletes back to sport safely, while supporting Ontario-based leagues and events that are strong local economic drivers and job creators,” said Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod.

Events hosted by a National Sport Organization (NSO) that is either funded by Sport Canada or recognized by the Canadian Olympic Committee or the Canadian Paralympic Committee, may also return to play if: the event exclusively includes athletes, coaches and officials competing to be a part of Team Canada at the next summer or winter Olympic Games or Paralympic Games. Or, the event is an International Single Sport Event (ISSE) authorized by Sport Canada.

The professional and elite-amateur sport framework, and the corresponding regulation amendments will allow more sport leagues and events to return to play prior to Steps Two and Three of the province’s recently announced Roadmap to Reopen, marking an important milestone to rebuilding the province’s social and economic well-being.