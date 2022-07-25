Ontario today launched its ‘Plan to Catch Up’ for the 2022-23 academic year, which involves getting students back in classrooms, on time, with the full school experience including extracurriculars like clubs, band and field trips.

“Our government is looking ahead as we remain squarely focused on ensuring students receive the best stable learning experience possible, and that starts with them being in class, on time, with all of the experiences students deserve,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “We have a plan for students to catch up, including the largest tutoring program in Ontario’s history, a modernized skills-focused curriculum to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow, and enhanced mental health supports.”

Ontario’s Plan to Catch Up includes five key components:

Getting kids back in classrooms in September, on time, with a full school experience that includes extra-curriculars like clubs, band, and field trips New tutoring supports to fill gaps in learning Preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow Providing more money to build schools and improve education and Helping students with historic funding for mental health supports

“With almost 50,000 children benefiting from Ontario’s tutoring investments every week, and summer learning programs underway province-wide, Ontario’s plan is getting students back on track,” added Minister Lecce. “With an emphasis on getting back to basics, our government is focused on strengthening life and job skills in the classroom, so that students graduate as financially literate, technologically savvy, emotionally intelligent leaders, ready for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The province has committed to investing more than $175 million for enhanced tutoring support programs delivered by school boards and community partners, with a focus on reading, writing and math.

