The Ontario government has announced an investment of more than $4.7 million in two free programs that will train participants in machine operation, assembly, quality control, and logistics while also preparing automotive technicians and those interested in the industry for work in the emerging electric vehicle field.

“These new programs will not only provide people with opportunities for good-paying jobs and rewarding careers, but they’ll also help support our growing auto industry,” said Premier Doug Ford.

The first project, managed by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA), will include three-month paid job placements through their network of more than 300 members. Jobseekers, including those from underrepresented groups, will complete online and hands-on training focused on manufacturing essentials, health and safety, effective oral communication, planning, troubleshooting and other critical industry skills. After completing the program, each participant will transition into full-time employment.

The second project, managed by the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA), will help 90 technicians and 70 jobseekers gain the skills needed to transition and launch their careers in the electric vehicle industry. Training will be offered at Conestoga College (Guelph Campus), Fanshawe College (London Campus) and St. Lawrence College (Cornwall Campus) and will consist of in-person classroom and shop components. Those interested in the AIA project can get more information at ev-training.ca.

These projects are funded through the government’s Skills Development Fund, a $700 million initiative, which supports ground-breaking programs that connect jobseekers with the skills and training they need to find well-paying careers close to home.

Canada’s auto sector supports nearly 500,000 workers, contributes $16 billion annually to the gross domestic product, and is one of the country’s largest export industries.

Ontario is the only place in North America where five major automakers build their vehicles, including Honda, Toyota, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

“As the automotive sector continues to face labour shortages, partnerships like the Skills Development Fund allow us to focus on building new talent,” said Flavio Volpe, President of the Auto Parts Manufacturers’ Association. “Through our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, we are able to support employers in their efforts to access, train and retain meaningful employment for new hires who may have been historically excluded from these careers.”