Ontario gave public colleges the green light this week to develop new three-year degree programs and additional four-year degree programs to address labour shortages in key sectors.

These new programs are expected to help build the pipeline of job-ready graduates needed to support the growth of the province’s auto sector, bolstered by recent investments in electric vehicles and batteries, as well as help build roads, highways, hospitals and long-term care homes, among other critical infrastructure projects.

“This expansion will also provide students more opportunities to access high-quality education and ensure they graduate with the skills, expertise and credentials that meet the demands of today’s job market,” said College and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop.

Colleges will be allowed to develop new three-year degree programs that are in an applied area of study, career-oriented, distinct from university degrees and are reviewed by the Postsecondary Education Quality Assessment Board (PEQAB) and approved by the minister.

The cap on degree programs that colleges can offer will be raised by five per cent for all publicly assisted colleges. This means degree cap limits will become 20 per cent for Institutes of Technology and Advanced Learning (ITALs) and 10 per cent for all other colleges.

Previously, Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology could offer up to five per cent of their program activity as four-year applied degrees while ITALs – Conestoga, George Brown, Humber, Seneca and Sheridan – could offer up to 15 per cent.

“Ontario is facing a historic labour shortage, and we need all hands-on deck to tackle it,” stated Labour, Training and Skills Development Minister Monte McNaughton,.

The Ontario Workforce Recovery Advisory Committee identified a shortage of trained workers in a number of fields, including health care, digital, data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and process automation sectors.

It is anticipated the new three-year and more four-year college degree programs in applied areas of study will be available to students by fall 2023.

In the 2020-21 reporting year (2019-20 graduation year), about 77 per cent of Ontario college graduates were employed within six months of graduating, and 90.6 per cent of employers were satisfied or very satisfied with the graduates they hired.