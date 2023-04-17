Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Sunday that the province is investing more than $180 million to help students build the math, reading and writing skills.

“We are getting back to the basics, because that’s what matters most when it comes to students’ skills with reading, writing and math,” said Lecce. “This plan will up our game and send a signal across the province: we will do better to improve the skills that actually matter to the success of your child, from the classroom to the workforce.”

Lecce says that Ontario’s plan will help ensure students graduate with a competitive advantage that will lead them to a good-paying job, a home and a life of opportunity.”

More than $71 million will go towards a new math plan, supported by the recently introduced modernized math curriculum that mandates financial literacy and coding in every grade.

The province’s plan to boost math skills includes more than 300 educators to support student learning in math, double the number of school math coaches in classrooms and introducing one math lead per board to spearhead math curriculum implementation and standardize training, and provide additional supports for math coaches in the classrooms.

Students and parents will also have expanded access to digital math tools that can be accessed anytime. Live teacher-led virtual tutoring services focused on math will continue.

Meanwhile skills of new teachers will be enhanced through dedicated training and covering costs of additional math qualification courses.

To help more young students build stronger reading skills, the province is investing $109 million to boost literacy rates, according to Lecce’s statement.

The literacy plan includes introducing new, Canada-leading, early reading screening requirements for all students in Year 2 of Kindergarten to Grade 2, along with a standardized and fully funded screening tool and training for educators, to ensure students receive the necessary foundational skills and early interventions in reading that are critical to future success. An overhauled language curriculum will be introduced in September of 2023 with an emphasis on ensuring students at an early age can master basic literacy.

The province plans to fund additional specialist teachers who can work one-on-one or in small groups to help students who need additional support in reading.

The overall investment will support nearly 1000 more educators to help students develop these important skills, according to the province.

However the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says the plan is ill-conceived and it was not consulted nor has seen the new language curriculum. The teachers union also attributes learning gaps to job losses and underfunding.

The band-aid “solutions” put forward by the province on Sunday dismiss teachers’ professional judgement and expertise, and will not improve students’ literacy and numeracy skills, ETFO said in a statement to CanIndia News.

“Schools are teaching fundamentals in literacy and math; PISA scores prove that. Rather than saying, ‘We have a good system, let’s make it better,’ Minister Lecce continues to undermine confidence in public education, teachers, educators, and school boards. We invite the Minister to choose his words wisely before attempting to erode public confidence in our high-quality education system,” ETFO President Karen Brown added.