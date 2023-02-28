The Ontario government announced today that it is establishing a Paramedic Services Committee under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) to address the unique health and safety risks these frontline heroes face.

“In every community, paramedics are on the front lines each and every day saving lives,” said provincial Labour Minister Monte McNaughton. “These everyday heroes work tirelessly to bring us the medical attention we need, and in return, they deserve to get home safe too. I look forward to working with the newly established committee to ensure our paramedics receive the support they need.”

OHSA committees, formed under Section 21 of the Act, are comprised of both employer and labour representatives, who provide the Minister with technical expertise and sector-specific advice on health and safety issues, including recommending regulatory changes and actions on emerging issues.

“Ontario’s paramedics have been valuable partners to our government in building a more convenient and connected health care system,” said Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sylvia Jones. “Many go above and beyond to be there for Ontarians and as we continue to work together to deliver care across the province, this new committee will ensure our paramedics have the support and protection they deserve.”

Paramedics respond to over 1.6 million calls every year. They face risks that are separate and distinct from those of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who typically don’t engage with their patients outside of their hospital, facility or office.

The new paramedic services committee will complement the existing first responder committees for fire and police services while providing a focused channel for recommendations from experts, employers, and workers.

“Today’s announcement of the creation a Paramedic Section 21 Committee demonstrates the commitment by our government to protect the health and safety of paramedics in Ontario,” said Chief Michael Sanderson, President of the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC). “The OAPC has advocated, with its partners from all unions, to establish this committee and we thank Minister McNaughton for his support in moving to this new format.”