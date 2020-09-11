Ontario asks for public input in Greater Golden Horseshoe transportation planning

The Ontario government announced that it is launching an online survey that to help with long-term transportation planning for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, and guide highway and transit investment from today to the year 2051.

“We’ve received great feedback as we develop this transportation plan and are encouraging even more people to participate in helping to shape the future of transportation in the Greater Golden Horseshoe,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation in a media release. “This survey is incredibly important. We need the community to take part in order to build a high functioning and efficient transportation system that will keep families and the economy of the Greater Golden Horseshoe moving.”

By participating in the development of the plan, local residents can help ensure the plan meets the environmental, economic and social needs of the families, businesses and communities throughout the region, said the provincial government.

A summary of the survey findings will be produced by the Ministry of Transportation and posted on the Greater Golden Horseshoe transportation plan web page.