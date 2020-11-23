Ontario businesses affected by pandemic can now apply for provincial and federal financial support

Businesses struggling to pay rents because of the pandemic are able to apply for federal government assistance beginning this week.

The new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) provides rent and mortgage interest support to tenants and property owners until June 2021 for qualifying organizations affected by COVID-19.

This subsidy providing payments directly to qualifying renters and property owners, replaces an earlier rent-support program for businesses introduced in the spring that saw little interest because it relied on landlords applying for help.

The new program will cover up to 65 per cent of rent or commercial mortgage interest on a sliding scale based on revenue declines. An additional 25% is also available through CERS for qualifying organizations that are subject to a lockdown and must shut their doors or significantly restrict their activities under a public health order issued under the laws of Canada, a province or territory (including orders made by a municipality or regional health authority under one of those laws).

When combined, hard-hit businesses subject to a lockdown could receive rent support of up to 90%.

CERS will support businesses, charities, and non-profits until December 19, 2020. Claims can be made retroactively to September 27, 2020.

While the new program runs until June 2021, the federal government is only guaranteeing the subsidy rate until December 19, 2020. Sources say this is because the feds want to have the flexibility to adjust the subsidy rated based on the situation.

However the Opposition Conservatives are criticizing the government for not rolling out the program sooner and for shortcomings that still need to be fixed.

For instance, the new support program includes a requirement that entrepreneurs pay their rent before applying, putting the subsidy out of reach for many cash-strapped stores.

Meanwhile the Ontario government is also providing $600 million in relief to support eligible businesses required to close or significantly restrict services due to enhanced public health measures.

The province says it will work with the federal government to ensure these supports for businesses in COVID-19 hotspots are available in the most straightforward and seamless way possible by integrating these rebates with the federal Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) program.

Businesses can apply online for temporary property tax and energy cost rebate grants from the province. The rebates will cover the length of time that a business is required to temporarily close or significantly restrict services as a result of being located in an area categorized as Red-Control or Lockdown, or previously categorized as modified Stage 2 public health restrictions.

Most businesses can expect to receive their rebate payments within a few weeks of submitting a complete application. A detailed list of eligible businesses, as well as instructions for applying, can be found at Ontario.ca/covidsupport.